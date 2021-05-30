CROAT (CROAT) Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. In the last week, CROAT has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a market cap of $188,186.34 and approximately $29.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000164 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,388,812 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

