CryptEx (CRX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,917.00

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.35 or 0.00049115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $14,917.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,343.23 or 1.00056792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00035027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011142 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00084330 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001056 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000736 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

