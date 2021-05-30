Crypton Trading Up 29.4% Over Last 7 Days (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypton has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. Crypton has a market capitalization of $729,217.06 and $524.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,854,942 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

