CryptoSoul Reaches Market Cap of $249,096.25 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $249,096.25 and approximately $1,494.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00047394 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00264509 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002408 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 304,284,484 coins and its circulating supply is 298,191,123 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

