CryptoTask Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. CryptoTask has a market cap of $482,225.64 and approximately $144,574.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CryptoTask has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00058296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00308366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00188425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.25 or 0.00846056 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00032612 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,265,272 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

