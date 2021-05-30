CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,561 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $24,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $100.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.78. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

