Curecoin (CURE) Hits One Day Volume of $1,760.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Curecoin has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $1,760.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00487025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000231 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,039,898 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Curecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.