CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0158 on Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $12.68 million and $3.16 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00070699 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00487025 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,072.18 or 1.00543405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00035899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00084557 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010973 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

