Cyclone Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $10.57 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $866.37 or 0.02414808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 12,200 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

