Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622,502 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 18,589 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.1% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $146,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,663 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 44,991 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $249.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $180.41 and a twelve month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.