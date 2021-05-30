DAOBet (BET) 24-Hour Volume Hits $784.00

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. DAOBet has a market cap of $467,035.61 and $784.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,877.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $667.99 or 0.01861869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.09 or 0.00468522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00057643 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001472 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004676 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.