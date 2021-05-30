DAOBet (BET) Trading Down 21% Over Last Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $421,717.71 and approximately $188.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,884.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $677.13 or 0.01886967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.78 or 0.00464785 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00057333 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001457 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004710 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

