Datamine (DAM) Price Up 37.4% This Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $742,269.55 and $149,635.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00111751 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002388 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.21 or 0.00705769 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,300,117 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.