Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVDCF shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of DVDCF opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

