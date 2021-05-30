DDKoin Market Capitalization Tops $904,188.40 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001474 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DDKoin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $904,188.40 and $13,579.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017054 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00017823 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003060 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.