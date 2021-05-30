Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DBTX) is one of 831 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Decibel Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Decibel Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decibel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Decibel Therapeutics Competitors -2,665.06% -117.77% -28.89%

This table compares Decibel Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Decibel Therapeutics N/A -$39.34 million -0.46 Decibel Therapeutics Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.53

Decibel Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Decibel Therapeutics. Decibel Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Decibel Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decibel Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Decibel Therapeutics Competitors 4591 17556 38658 766 2.58

Decibel Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $27.20, suggesting a potential upside of 203.91%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 53.07%. Given Decibel Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Decibel Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Decibel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Decibel Therapeutics beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin. The company's lead gene therapy product candidate is DB-OTO to provide hearing to individuals born with profound hearing loss due to mutation of the otoferlin gene. It is also developing DB-ATO, a gene therapy program designed to restore balance in patients with bilateral vestibulopathy by regenerating lost hair cells within the inner ear; and DB-020 for the prevention of cisplatin-induced hearing loss, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop gene therapies for monogenic forms of congenital hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Hearing Inc. and changed its name to Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2014. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

