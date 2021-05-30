Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The company’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.