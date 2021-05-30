Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE DEO opened at $193.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Diageo has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $193.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.85 and its 200 day moving average is $167.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 374.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after acquiring an additional 526,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 313.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after acquiring an additional 494,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Diageo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258,833 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

