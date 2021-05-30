Diamond (DMD) Trading Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and $31,624.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00006950 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002632 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00127962 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,601,074 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

