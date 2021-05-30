DIGG Hits Market Cap of $16.25 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 30th. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $23,786.47 or 0.66299647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a market cap of $16.25 million and $21,154.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 683 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.