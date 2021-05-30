DigitalBits Market Cap Reaches $27.04 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 30th. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $27.04 million and $1.17 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.00522439 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004312 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023239 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.99 or 0.01301626 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000170 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,319,690 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

