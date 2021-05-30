DigitalNote (XDN) Price Tops $0.0025

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $12.30 million and $19,716.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.28 or 0.00739423 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,043,470,039 coins and its circulating supply is 4,896,188,099 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

