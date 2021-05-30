Dimecoin (DIME) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.22 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $1,459.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00019430 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003179 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00205009 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 87.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.