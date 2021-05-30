Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.36% of Raven Industries worth $39,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.