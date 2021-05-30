Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $40.49 Million Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.26% of B&G Foods worth $40,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE BGS opened at $30.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.51.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

