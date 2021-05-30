Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $41.05 Million Stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,779,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 168,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.75% of ADTRAN worth $41,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $19.81 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $958.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

