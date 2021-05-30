Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,936 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.55% of First Foundation worth $40,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in First Foundation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Foundation by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in First Foundation by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in First Foundation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 120,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,897.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $971,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Foundation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of FFWM opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

