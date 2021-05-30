Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,824 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,824 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.01% of EchoStar worth $41,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 401,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 162,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,593,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SATS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

SATS opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.73. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

