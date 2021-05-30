Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 37,464 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 884,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,464 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.22% of Anika Therapeutics worth $40,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANIK. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 731,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,849,000 after acquiring an additional 108,873 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 382.2% in the 4th quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 102,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 81,405 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 66,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,724,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $671.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.22. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. Analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.