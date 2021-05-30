Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 44,887 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.32% of Neenah worth $40,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NP. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NP stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $891.50 million, a P/E ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 1.53. Neenah, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average is $53.96.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

In other Neenah news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $29,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

