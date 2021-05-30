Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 47,549 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,549 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.24% of Calavo Growers worth $39,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVGW. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $724,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

