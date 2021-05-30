Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,289 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.89% of Lindsay worth $40,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Lindsay stock opened at $164.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.05 and its 200 day moving average is $148.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Lindsay’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

