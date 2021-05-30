Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 57,127 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.07% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $40,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Partners L P increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,593.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 888,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,915,000 after buying an additional 855,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,787,000 after buying an additional 665,527 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,065,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,943,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,687,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,895 over the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTSI opened at $59.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -845.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average of $56.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.