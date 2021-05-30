Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 84,569 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 84,569 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.35% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $39,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,302,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.19. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CAKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,160 shares of company stock worth $6,168,149 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.