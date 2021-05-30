Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 98,522 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,221,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.44% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $41,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,835,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,520,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,862 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.34. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.