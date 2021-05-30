Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,866 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.63% of City worth $39,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in City by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in City by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in City by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in City by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital increased its stake in City by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of City stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.65. City Holding has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.05.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 33.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,105 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $166,821.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at $788,220.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $227,838.00. Insiders sold 6,551 shares of company stock worth $515,073 in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

