Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,459,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163,416 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.20% of O-I Glass worth $41,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OI. Longbow Research began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $18.43 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

