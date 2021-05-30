Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,013 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of HubSpot worth $40,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,806 shares of company stock valued at $22,726,953. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

NYSE HUBS opened at $504.38 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.87 and a twelve month high of $574.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of -252.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.61.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

