Doctors Coin (DRS) Market Cap Reaches $131.31 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $131.31 million and approximately $207,488.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00070699 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000811 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.