Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.37.

DPZ opened at $426.87 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $413.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.96.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

