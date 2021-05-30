DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $37.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

