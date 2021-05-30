EasyFi Market Cap Reaches $14.10 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $5.59 or 0.00015567 BTC on exchanges. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $14.10 million and approximately $971,726.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded up 52.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

