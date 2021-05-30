Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,163 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $215.08 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.35. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of -48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

