EDC Blockchain Market Capitalization Reaches $837,281.88 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $837,281.88 and $297,012.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,072.18 or 1.00543405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00035899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011046 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00084557 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001105 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000766 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000125 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.