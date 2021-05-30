Edgeless Trading Up 187.3% Over Last 7 Days (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $6,255.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 187.3% against the dollar. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00079267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00018660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.45 or 0.00921194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.89 or 0.09124557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00089604 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.