Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) Director Alexander Mclean Sells 10,200 Shares

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) Director Alexander Mclean sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total value of C$15,912.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 974,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,520,688.
Alexander Mclean also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 15th, Alexander Mclean sold 36,000 shares of Electrovaya stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$73,800.00.
Shares of Electrovaya stock remained flat at $C$1.55 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 71,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$219.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.50. Electrovaya Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.50.
About Electrovaya
Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.
Read More: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.