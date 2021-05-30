Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) Director Alexander Mclean Sells 10,200 Shares

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) Director Alexander Mclean sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total value of C$15,912.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 974,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,520,688.

Alexander Mclean also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Alexander Mclean sold 36,000 shares of Electrovaya stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$73,800.00.

Shares of Electrovaya stock remained flat at $C$1.55 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 71,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$219.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.50. Electrovaya Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.50.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.71 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

