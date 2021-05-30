Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $7,187.82 and approximately $88.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00081752 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.