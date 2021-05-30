Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Up 47.6% in May

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 797,800 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the April 29th total of 540,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 489.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EFC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. 573,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 30.47 and a quick ratio of 30.47. The firm has a market cap of $826.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 million. Research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. This is an increase from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 103.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFC shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

