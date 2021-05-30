Emerald Crypto Reaches Market Cap of $590,067.60 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded up 68.2% against the dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $590,067.60 and $12.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 76.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000190 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

