Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 215.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $980,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 44,673 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $60.65 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBS. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

